Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $58.14, but opened at $60.98. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $64.96, with a volume of 34,173 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -165.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several research firms have weighed in on KALU. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 195,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 9.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.49.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.