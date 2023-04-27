Kaspa (KAS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.87 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $582.58 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,190,830,943 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,174,045,085.281803. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03060483 USD and is up 16.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,231,637.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

