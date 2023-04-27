Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys 55,350 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,350 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $70,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.63. 269,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,989. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.