Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Buys New Stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,448,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Algonquin Power & Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AQN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 790,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,950. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.38%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

