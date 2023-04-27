Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $54.46 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 115,041 shares during the period. Plains GP makes up approximately 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.25% of Plains GP worth $54,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Plains GP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,133,000 after buying an additional 142,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 8,957,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after purchasing an additional 448,858 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,474,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 358,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,094,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 747,435 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.2 %

Plains GP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.51. 714,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.42%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

