Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 2,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,477,000 after purchasing an additional 292,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $51.01. The company had a trading volume of 511,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,921. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

