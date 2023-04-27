Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 295,997 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,868,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 295,997 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 7.6% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $262,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 1,699,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,514,193. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

