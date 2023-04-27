Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 52,900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1,111.8% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.6 %

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

PSX stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.58. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.