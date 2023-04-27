Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 650 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 74.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $717.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,058. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $698.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $670.47.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.61.

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,841.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $5,152,988. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

