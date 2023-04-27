Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,105. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

