Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Kellogg Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,479,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $6,878,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,479,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.