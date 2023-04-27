Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 49 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McKesson were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,276,000 after acquiring an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 629,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $359.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

