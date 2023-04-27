Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.69 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Centene

Centene Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.