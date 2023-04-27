Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

