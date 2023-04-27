Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.97 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

