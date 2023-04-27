Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eaton were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $161.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

