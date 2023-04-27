Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9,464.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 98,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $214.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.57.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

