Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 108 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.33 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

