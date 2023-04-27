Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 129 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.67.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.