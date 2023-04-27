Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Trading Down 1.5%

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 3,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 15,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKOYY shares. Danske lowered Kesko Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DNB Markets started coverage on Kesko Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kesko Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79.

Kesko Oyj Increases Dividend

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0818 dividend. This is a positive change from Kesko Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj engages in the development, ownership, and management of store network. It operates through following segments: Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, Car Trade, and Common Functions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and business to business (B2B) trade of groceries; and retailing of home and specialty goods.

