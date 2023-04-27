Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.78-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $711,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,558 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.