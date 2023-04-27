Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Shares Down 10.6%

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 52,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 223,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Kidpik from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kidpik Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.