Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) VP Andrew Drexler Sells 7,970 Shares

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KMB traded up $2.77 on Thursday, hitting $146.38. 1,610,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

