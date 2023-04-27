Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.