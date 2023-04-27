Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 305.9% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

KMI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 4,258,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,509,284. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

