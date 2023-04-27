Kinder Morgan Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 35,568 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical daily volume of 17,594 call options.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.32. 14,251,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,642,671. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

