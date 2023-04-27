Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kion Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 42,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kion Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

