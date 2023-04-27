Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kirin Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,818. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirin has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $17.17.

Get Kirin alerts:

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.