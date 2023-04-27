KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

Shares of KLAC opened at $357.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

