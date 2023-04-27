KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock traded up $22.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.64. 909,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,526. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

