Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Receives $22.17 Average PT from Analysts

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Klépierre from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Klépierre from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Klépierre Stock Performance

Klépierre stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Klépierre Company Profile

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Italy, Scandinavia, Iberia, Netherlands and Germany, Central Europe, and Other Countries. The France segment includes Belgium and other retail properties.

