Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $165-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.53 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:KN traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. Knowles has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Knowles had a negative net margin of 56.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 816.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,156,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,986,000 after buying an additional 1,030,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,589,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after buying an additional 698,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

