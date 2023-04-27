KPCB XIII Associates LLC Invests $201.65 Million in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,473,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,650,000. Progyny comprises about 96.0% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned 6.97% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 390.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.
Shares of PGNY traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 203,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.03 and a beta of 1.51.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
