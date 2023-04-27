Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Trading Up 7.5%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03). Approximately 250,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 52,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.02).

Kropz Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. The company has a market cap of £45.82 million, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.64.

About Kropz

Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, an advanced stage phosphate project located in the West Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertiliser for the sub-Saharan African agricultural industry.

