Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51. 44,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 32,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Kyocera Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kyocera Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

