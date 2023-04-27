L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.00 to $12.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.4 billion to $17.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.71 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.00. 1,516,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,750. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.78.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.