Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.25-17.75 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

LH opened at $220.64 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.