Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Trading Down 5.8%

Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 14,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 111,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Labrador Gold in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.55 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20.

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

