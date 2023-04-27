Laurentian Lowers Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to Hold

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,992,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,529. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

