Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.01

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and traded as low as $11.50. Leatt shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 2,997 shares traded.

Leatt Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76.

Leatt Company Profile

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses on the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

