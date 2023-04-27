Ledyard National Bank Has $1.84 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.