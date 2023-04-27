Ledyard National Bank Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 219,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 295,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

