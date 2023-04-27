Ledyard National Bank Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
LHX stock opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
