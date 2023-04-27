Ledyard National Bank Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

LHX stock opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.