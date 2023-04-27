Ledyard National Bank Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $163.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.86. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.