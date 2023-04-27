Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

