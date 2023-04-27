Ledyard National Bank Sells 2,044 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $276.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

