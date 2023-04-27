Ledyard National Bank Sells 3,177 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for 1.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ledyard National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Federated Hermes worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $373.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total value of $388,578.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,979.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,579.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock valued at $833,461 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

