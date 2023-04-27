Ledyard National Bank Sells 471 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $197.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average of $185.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.