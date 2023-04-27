Ledyard National Bank Sells 6,299 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

