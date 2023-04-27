Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 152.3% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Leonardo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

FINMY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 2,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,122. Leonardo has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

